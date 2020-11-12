North Augusta church provides free lunch to Clearwater Elementary teachers

Members of First Baptist Church of North Augusta brought a Diablo's Southwest Grill food truck, sodas and appreciative posters to Clearwater Elementary on Thursday.

Clearwater Elementary teachers received a free lunch and applause from the church volunteers, who set up the food truck and drink table outdoors by the school's cafeteria.

As upbeat pop music played on nearby speakers, Ginger Dickert said she and fellow First Baptist Church members wanted to show appreciation to the teachers with the free lunch.

"We came out today to give encouragement to the teachers. We recognize that this is a very difficult time both for the students and the teachers, and we wanted to let them know that we love and appreciate them," Dickert said.