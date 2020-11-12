North Augusta Chamber members talk importance of skilled trades

The importance of trade work – and the challenges those in the industry face – was the topic of discussion Thursday at a luncheon hosted by the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce.
“So we have an education workforce development council with the Chamber, and the focus is bridging the gaps between our education system and our industries in the community,” said Terra Carroll, president and CEO of the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce.
“Understanding that not all students are college bound, we wanted to make sure that we shared resources with our community about the great jobs that are out here that don’t require college degrees,” she said.
Kenneth Lott, principal of the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, moderated the panel which was made up of Eric Presnell, vice president of Aiken-Augusta Electric and Security; Rick Busby, owner of Busby Heating and Air Conditioning; David McGhee, owner of SITEC Construction; and Shalanda Morris, operations and public relations manager at Universal Plumbing.
“We’re in dire need of young people," Presnell said.
“The baby boomers are retiring at record rates, there are no young people coming into the trades. … We need trades workers: electricians, plumbers, heating and air people, auto mechanics, you know people who can fix things. That’s something that’s never going away.”
The panel talked about the longevity of the trades, mentioning people will always need heating and air, electricity, plumbing and construction.
Carroll said even during the pandemic, the trade industries were booming. People staying home were finding things in their houses that needed to be fixed, she said.
“These are those guys,” she said.
“Figuring out how to connect with the parents was really important,” Carroll said, so a Power Lunch, when parents are in the room, is one way.
The panel talked about the importance of hard work, learning on the job and fighting back against stereotyping.
McGhee talked about his path to where he is now. After joining the military and later attending college, he said the opportunity to start working in a skilled trade came up.
“I think, in my opinion, the thought process is that people who work in the industry are less people, or they’re a different class of people," McGhee said. "That’s the stigma that I think needs to change.
“Just because you drive down the road and you see a guy with a shovel and he’s digging a ditch, he is no less of a man than you are.”
Along with parents and Chamber members, students from the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, as well as students from Richmond County in Georgia, attended the event.