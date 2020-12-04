North Augusta celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting

North Augusta’s got a new tree in its inventory.
The city planted a Durable American Linden tree during its annual Arbor Day ceremony on Friday.
North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit proclaimed Friday as Arbor Day in the city.
The proclamation urges citizens “to celebrate Arbor Day and to support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands.”
The tree was planted in Summerfield Park by city employees, who got assistance from 3-year-old Avett Swann.
“It's an important event, I believe, in continuing to educate the public in how important trees are and the number one thing is planting the right tree in the right location,” said Roy Kibler, superintendent of property maintenance in the city.
He added it’s important to plant sustainable trees that are going to last a long time for everybody, “for our kids and our kids’ kids to be able to reap the benefits of the trees.”
The tree planted Friday is the first of its kind to be planted in North Augusta.
Kibler said it’s important for a variety of trees to be planted so there aren’t monocultures of one specific tree.
“It’s great to have a wide range,” he said.