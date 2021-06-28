North Augusta begins discussions for 2022 budget

North Augusta city council started discussions for the 2022 fiscal year budget.

Chief Financial Officer Cammie Hayes alongside City Administrator Jim Clifford said adjusting the 2021 budget amid the pandemic stopped the progress of some projects and laid out the deadlines for approving a balanced budget.

Initiatives like revitalizing the downtown area, compensating employees and improving the bond rating are some of the budget priorities.

“What I heard the council tell us tonight was that they want to do the downtown improvement, downtown revitalization. That seems to be the focus that we have with the current mayor and council,” Clifford said. “So that is not something that has been a specific line item in a previous budget and it is likely that you will see that in an upcoming budget in the fiscal year 2022.”

Council proceeded to discuss the amount of money that goes toward each department. Currently, public safety has the largest slice of the general budget with almost half of the funds going toward their goals.

“These are just some very broad-based discussion topics that we have,” Clifford said. “We have not yet received or asked for our directors to give us a prioritized list.”

Money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal coronavirus relief package, was also discussed in preliminary stages. The federal package is specific on how to spend the money on infrastructure and excludes work on roads and bridges. The city will receive an estimated $8.91 million.

All discussions sent to council on Monday were educational on behalf of the financial department. Council must send budget request letters to the city clerk by July 7.