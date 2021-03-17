North Augusta bakery opened during the pandemic is still standing

The owner of Sheila's Baking Co. in North Augusta magically transforms ingredients into baked goods on a daily basis.
While many small businesses across the nation have struggled during the pandemic, Sheila Martin, the owner, pursued her bakery and came out successful.
“I love baking, it's kind of like art to me and also kind of magical just how you work with flour, water and it just magically transforms itself,” Sheila Martin, the owner of Sheila's Baking Co. said.
Martin added that baking is an expression of creativity.
She explained how her mom was a “huge foodie” while growing up and that she taught her all of the basics and family recipes. Martin took those recipes and perfected them.
“My dad was always self employed and owned his own businesses, so I saw a lot of life from the business perspective and that fascinated me a lot, so I kind of pulled those two together, my love for food and my love for business,” Martin said.
Sheila’s Baking Co. started in a food truck that was converted from a school bus back in 2018. Since bakeries tend to have an increased risk of failure, Martin considered a food truck was a low-risk and low-cost way of starting and a way to test the market before investing in a storefront, she said.
Although the food truck took off with business, the owner wrecked it, forcing her to make the decision to open a storefront. The storefront opened in June 2020 during the pandemic.
“For us because we are basically to-go as a business model, and we make comfort food, those two things helped us get through the pandemic without being affected by it financially,” Martin said.
The bakery’s goal is excellence in pastries and their top priority is customer service, Martin said. Martin believes the bakery can be the hub of the community where people can get something sweet, feel happy and connect with people.
“We want to be a place where people come and get a great experience and leave feeling connected,” Martin said.
The bakery specializes in donuts, pastries, kolache and is known for their Caramelli cinnamon rolls.
Something many people do not know about Sheila’s Baking Co. is the catering services they offer. They have a food truck that can be rented out for weddings and business events and even a donut wall they can take to the venue, Martin said.
“We have customer appreciation days, we often take our food truck to a business for an hour or two and the business pays for everything and the employees can get coffee and donuts and it’s a really fun method of gifting, especially in the pandemic,” Martin said.
Martin is very appreciative of her customers.
“I have a phenomenal customer base – they’re very good at spreading the word,” Martin said.
Sheila’s Baking Co. is located at 434 Georgia Ave. and is open from Tuesday to Friday, 6 a.m. through 1 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.