Nonprofit plans to bid on historic land, seeks to create children's theater, senior center

A collection of North Augusta residents are joining forces in an effort to bring both a children’s theater and a senior center to a historic downtown location.
The group plans to bid on the small section of the hilltop properties – known as the Flythe or Seven Gables properties – at the corner of Georgia and Observatory avenues, which the city of North Augusta currently owns and intends to sell.
The idea was formed during a conversation between Alice Vantrease and Elizabeth Jones. They then formed a nonprofit called The Punch and Judy Players.
“These two properties would make an ideal venue for a children’s theater,” Vantrease said in a news release. “Such a facility would create a valuable resource for children and their parents in the CSRA. It would also enrich cultural and educational opportunities for teachers and school children.”
Jones, who is currently a candidate for a City Council seat, has advocated for a senior center in North Augusta for years.
“The combination of a senior center and children’s theater offers an opportunity for seniors to interact with and mentor children in every aspect of theater arts and production. It would be an ideal meeting of much needed interests and services,” Jones said in the news release.
The motto of the operation, Vantrease said Thursday, would be “Every child deserves a standing ovation.”
The release says that “a number of leading citizens, along with Historic North Augusta Inc., have already pledged substantial sums toward the purchase price of the property.”
Historic North Augusta has recently led the efforts to restore the historic Society Building in the Carrsville district of North Augusta.
“There is real economic value in the preservation of these two historic buildings. Right now they are being demolished by neglect and it is important that we take action soon to save them," said Andy Barnes, president of Historic North Augusta We have nothing here to attract visitors to the grand gilded age of North Augusta and this is our chance to create a major visitor attraction that will produce jobs and revenue for the city."
The group plans to launch a "major fundraising effort" this month, the release states.
The Flythe and Seven Gables properties were purchased by the city in 2016 to be used to construct a Public Safety fire station and headquarters, but those plans were changed following objections by residents who wanted to protect the property and its buildings.
Seven Gables is a historic property that has taken the form of a hunting lodge for the Hampton Terrace Hotel, a private residence and multiple restaurants. Well-known writer and poet Starkey Flythe also lived on the property.
The city purchased the property using Capital Projects Sales Tax funds with the intention of constructing Public Safety facilities there. Since those facilities are planned to be built elsewhere, the city must sell the properties or pay into CPST. The city intends to sell, and that money will go back to the CPST III fund.