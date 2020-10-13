Nine new cases of COVID-19 announced in Aiken County

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Aiken County Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Aiken County has now seen 4,195 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, with 94 of them being confirmed in the past week.
Seventy-five people in the county have died from coronavirus-related illness. S.C. DHEC announced on Wednesday, Oct. 7 a confirmed death in an elderly resident of the county. The person died on Aug. 17.
There are 347 probable cases in Aiken County, and 10 probable deaths.
In Edgefield County, there have been 822 confirmed cases, and 26 probable cases. Fifteen people have died from coronavirus-related illness, and there have been 4 probable deaths.
The average percent positive in the state between Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 13 is 10.9 percent,
Cases in Aiken County schools
As of Tuesday, 906 cases have been confirmed among school students in South Carolina, and 371 among school employees, according to DHEC data. In Aiken County, 23 schools have confirmed cases, the data, updated Tuesday, shows.
In the North Augusta area, student cases have been reported at Belvedere Elementary, North Augusta Elementary, North Augusta High and Paul Knox Middle.
Cases in employees have been reported at Hammond Hill Elementary, Mossy Creek Elementary, North Augusta Elementary, North Augusta High and Paul Knox Middle.
Testing opportunities
Free testing will be offered on Wednesday, Oct. 14, Thursday, Oct. 15, and Monday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the BEC Plex at 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway. The event is through DHEC. Neither an appointment or referral are needed, but those who plan to get tested can pre-register at scdhec.gov.
DHEC will also be offering testing at the Edgefield County Health Department at 21 Star Road in Edgefield on Thursday, Oct. 15, Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Neither an appointment or referral are needed, and pediatric testing is available.