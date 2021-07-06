Nike EYBL Peach Jam and Nike Nationals closed to general public

Peach Jam and Nike Nationals will be closed to the general public this year.

Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) said in a statement that it has implemented new health and safety protocols for its participants, but are excited to return to South Carolina for the tournament this month.

“Nike EYBL appreciates the continued support of the North Augusta community,” the statement said. “...we aim to return to the traditional EYBL/Peach Jam format with fans in 2022.”

The EYBL qualifier event will be held from July 13 to July 20 with the Peach Jam tournament following from July 20 to July 25 at Riverview Park. ESPN will televise some games during the duration of the tournament.