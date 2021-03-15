New LED lights coming to North Augusta streets

North Augusta City Council passed two ordinances and four resolutions unanimously Monday evening during their meeting.
City Administrator Jim Clifford was given the authorization to execute a municipal lighting agreement with Dominion Energy South Carolina Inc. This resolution will convert streetlights from high-intensity discharge (HID) to light-emitting diode (LED) light fixtures and will save money.
“This resolution does two things, one it allows the city to enter this agreement with Dominion Energy and then secondly, it allows us to bankroll savings for the purpose of potential energy cost at the five-year mark and beyond,” Clifford said.
• City Council also held the second reading of the ordinance to change the corporate limits of the city by annexing acres of property on Gregory Lake Road. Monday evening was the second and final reading of that ordinance and it was approved unanimously.
• City Council also passed a resolution to accept a deed of dedication related to section two of Gregory Landing.
Mottled Duck Drive, Merganser Court and Gregory Landing Drive will be affected by the deed of dedication for the streets, sanitary sewer, stormwater collections, fire suppression systems, and associated easements and rights of way, along with maintenance guarantee.
• The first reading of an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of waterworks and sewer system revenue refunding bonds of the city was passed Monday evening with an amount not exceeding $18,500,000.
“We will be able to not have a reserve requirement so there will be $1.7 million coming back to us to put into our utility construction fund and we should be able to close the deal by May 4,” said Cammie Hayes, the director of finance and support services.
A second reading of the ordinance will have to pass before the ordinance is adopted.
• City Council authorized funding for transportation plans and studies for the planning and development department. City Council believes it is best to use the 2020 General Fund Surplus, with $20,000 for the City Transportation plan and $43,000 for the Georgia Avenue Traffic Calming study.
• They also passed a resolution authorizing funding allocation recommendations from the accommodations tax advisory committee for the disbursement of $74,244.35. This money will go towards North Augusta Map and Lifestyle Guide; Carrsville Historic District Visitors and Welcome Center, advertisement, mural wall; Palmetto Peach State Run advertisement and operations; Living History Park advertisement; Rowing News Magazine advertisement for Langley Pond; Inaugural Augusta Rowing Club Coaches Conference advertisement and operations; Sharon Jones Amphitheater concert event operations, Riverview Park Activities Center livestreaming facility upgrade; and Peach Jam advertisement and operations.