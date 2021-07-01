New Hamburg exhibit unveils forgotten history in North Augusta

A small slice of South Carolina history is about to open to the public.

The Hamburg Exhibit at the North Augusta Arts and Heritage Center opens July 15 for a limited time to explain the history of this forgotten town along the Savannah River.

The exhibit was curated by George Forbes and Garland Gooden, North Augusta residents who created a detailed timeline of events with artifacts. They started to gather more information after a previous exhibit on Hamburg was created in 2012.

Hamburg was once a one stop shipping and railroad port along the Riverfront, located near the Fifth Street bridge. Started by German immigrant Henry Shultz in the early 1800s, the town quickly boomed and rivaled Augusta.

“I think technology was responsible for both the growth and the decline of Hamburg,” Forbes said. “The railroads were developed because of Hamburg. The Charleston merchants were hurting for business because everybody was moving inland and weren’t shopping in Charleston as much. They were desperate for shipping and they actually built the first and longest railroad in the world from Charleston to Hamburg to specifically get the upland farmers and merchants business.”

Just as quickly as the town rose through the prominence of the railroad and steamboat systems, it collapsed. The railroads and steamboat systems continue to expand into modern day Atlanta and Augusta. The tension in the community leading up to the Hamburg Massacre and extreme floods eventually led the town to be demolished in the early 20th century.

The land that was once the major port of Hamburg is now grassy and unused.

“Shultz was either the luckiest people in the world or unluckiest people in the world, depending on what month or year you were talking about,” Forbes said.

Clocks, newspaper clippings, postage and even building materials from the era are featured in display cases inside the Arts and Heritage Center.

For Gooden, he didn’t know much about the town previously. His research to create the book, The Story of Hamburg: South Carolina’s Forgotten Town, helped him clarify some of the history that had been dramaticized over time through oral storytelling.

“I was born and raised here and I had no idea what Hamburg was,” Gooden said. “I heard the name. I wasn’t even sure where it had been so this was all an eye opener for me.”

“I was just amazed at the story,” Gooden added. “I didn’t even know about the massacre and I think most people in North Augusta have no idea what Hamburg was and I think that is part of our history and they ought to be known, the good and the bad.”

The men hope that people can learn about Hamburg and its significance on the community in full.

“These artifacts show the daily life of people that live there and make it real,” Gooden said. “And it certainly did for me.”

A reception will be held to honor the opening of the exhibit July 15 from 5 - 7 p.m. To learn more about the exhibit, visit https://www.artsandheritagecenter.com/ online.