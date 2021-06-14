NAHS bids farewell to 341 grads

The Jackets Nest, familiar territory for thousands of North Augusta High School sports boosters, was the host site for an academic celebration Friday evening, with the school's 2021 commencement ceremony taking place, and 341 students receiving their diplomas in an hourlong gathering at sunset.
This year's top honorees – both planning to attend the University of Alabama – were valedictorian Madden Bell and salutatorian Melissa Murph.
The evening's news, in keeping with tradition, included the announcement of this year's Paul Knox Scholars. Ten students were awarded scholarships named in memory of one of the most prominent educators in local history (and the namesake of a middle school). Among them was Murph, whose plans are to study computer science, seek a master's degree in business administration and then pursue law studies. Also comprising the Paul Knox corps were Avery Arico, Paris Whitlock, Vivica Birt, Rachel Walden, Savannah Padgett, Tiara Missey, Will Tate, Ryan Dixon and Abby Kight.
Among other classmates was Madi Usry, known to some for her years as one of the high school's top softball players. She is heading north, with plans to attend Lander University and pursue a degree in exercise science, possibly en route to a career as a coach and teacher at the high school level.
"I think we didn't really get the senior year that we wanted, but we couldn't do anything about that. We took what we got and made the most of it," Usry later said, acknowledging such factors as missing pep rallies and having to wear masks at football games, due to COVID-19 precautions. She described her cohort as "ready to go but also kind of sad that it went by so fast."
Bell expressed gratitude for “an incredible scholarship package" to take part in a five-year program for a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in business administration. He was involved in the Yellow Jackets’ swim program, including a runner-up finish at the state meet in the 50-yard freestyle this school year and two state 200-yard relay titles for the 2019-20 school year, covering medley and freestyle.
Trey Newton, another 2021 graduate, will be attending Anderson University with an academic scholarship covering his tuition, room and board. He said he plans to pursue a degree in communications, with an emphasis on film and the goal of owning a production company. He described graduating as “bittersweet yet hopeful.” He reflected on the past year relating to COVID-19 and the challenges he overcame, adding that God provided guidance and protection during the pandemic and will also guide him through college.