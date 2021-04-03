N.A. Optimist Club holds annual Easter egg hunt

Dozens of kids took to Lions Field Saturday morning to dash across the field to grab candy and win prizes at the North Augusta Optimist Club’s annual egg hunt.
Right around 10:30 a.m., the annual hunt was on, as kids found candy and a handful of prize eggs on the field. Games were also set up around Lions Field, and the Easter bunny made a surprise visit ahead of Sunday’s holiday.
The club has been holding an annual egg hunt for about 30 years, according to member Chris Garnett.
Garnett, who has been coordinating the event since 1995, said the event is a way for the club to give back to the community.
“The Optimist Club, ‘friend to youth’ is the motto, and the mission of the Optimist Club is to support youth actives in the community, so this is just one way, one activity, that we do, amongst other things, to give back to the youth of the community.”
Anyone wishing to get involved with the club can find more information on the Facebook page called North Augusta Optimist Club, or by emailing naoptimistclub@gmail.com.