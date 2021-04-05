N.A. City Council restricts amphitheater use to recreational only

A measure passed by North Augusta City Council on Monday evening restricts the Sharon Jones Amphitheater to “perpetual outdoor recreational use.”
The resolution places a limitation of use statement on the property in Riverside Village, replacing two properties who no longer have limitations on their use.
Those two properties were almost 30 acres of land in Edgefield County known as Northview Park, and almost 10 acres within Riverview Park that are now related to the water filtration facility.
The 2.16 acres of property that make up the Sharon Jones Amphitheater “may not be converted to other than public outdoor recreation uses (whether by transfer, sale, or any other manner) without the express written approval of the Secretary of the Interior,” the resolution states.
The resolution passed 6-0, with Council member Eric Presnell absent.
Other Council action:
•City Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance providing for the issuance and sale of waterworks and sewer system revenue refunding bonds for no more than $18,500,000.
•City Council passed a resolution adopting the West Martintown Road Corridor Study.
•City Council passed a resolution authorizing an advanced start date for a planning technician. The 2021 budget authorized the position to have a start date of July 1, but the resolution moves that start date to May 3.
•City Council passed a resolution authorizing $88,000 to be allocated for the Pole Branch Interceptor Pipe Replacement, following an October 2020 sink hole and inspections that identified structural defects in the pipeline.