Mossy Creek Elementary aide remembered after COVID-related death

Special education aide Janice Dawkins, who worked at Mossy Creek Elementary School, is being remembered by the community following her death.
Dawkins is remembered as an “amazing colleague and friend,” according to a statement from the Aiken County Public School District.
Dawkins' death was coronavirus-related, the district confirmed.
The district’s statement on Dawkins’ death was included in a statement that also acknowledged the death of 5-year-old Belvedere Elementary School student Riggs Lindsay.
“School district counselors are providing continued support this week for all staff, students, and families affected by these tremendous losses. Information regarding additional counseling resources is being shared with the respective school communities,” the statement says.
“Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with both the Dawkins and Lindsay families, as well as the Mossy Creek Elementary School and Belvedere Elementary School families during this most difficult time. “
A post on Mossy Creek’s website says the school is “deeply saddened by this loss to our school community,” and states the school will make every effort to help everyone as needed.
“Please continue to keep the family of Mrs. Janice Dawkins, our staff and students in your prayers.”