Mike Chavous, longtime North Augusta parks and rec employee, rolls into retirement

Mike Chavous, in working for the North Augusta Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, logged plenty of mileage around Riverview Park over the past 13 years, largely via a golf cart and pickup truck, and as a recent retiree, he's looking to travel a little more widely in the years ahead, by way of a Tiffin Allegro – a full-sized recreational vehicle, suitable for vacations and the occasional road trip to follow Clemson athletics.

RVs are a family thing. "My brother has one. My cousin Judy has one. There's about eight or 10 of us, and I'm the last one to retire, so we're going to start doing trips," the 65-year-old said, naming the Florida Keys, the northeastern U.S. and possibly California as destinations in the months ahead.

Chavous, as a maintenance foreman, helped keep some of North Augusta's most popular hangouts in good shape – the Greeneway, the spray pads and all the athletic fields, along with doing "whatever else Rick told me to do," he said with a laugh, acknowledging Rick Meyer, North Augusta's director of parks, recreation and tourism. Chavous and Meyer were on board together for 13 years and two days.

Other frequent Chavous hangouts over the course of decades have included North Augusta High and Paul Knox Middle schools, as well as the Dixie Youth Baseball field in Belvedere, with Chavous wearing a variety of coaching and administrative hats in basketball, baseball, softball and football. That sometimes meant seeing standouts such as Reggie Merriweather, Brandon Satcher and C.J. Byrd in their local prime.

Chavous came on board with the "rec" crew in 2008, shifting from another line of work, "and after 34 years of blowing glass, I was kind of – I hate to say it, but – burned out, from blowing glass," he recalled. He acknowledged that he enjoyed his previous line of work, but found the recreation role was his "dream job."

Chavous, whose work in helping maintain Lions Field has been recognized at the national level, said he does not plan to step entirely away from mowing lawns. "I still have my little lawn company ... I've been doing it 30-something years. It put my two daughters through college," he said, citing some large industrial clients in Edgefield County.

The new retiree is also "a big Clemson guy," in the words of former co-worker Jeff Williamson, a program coordinator with parks, recreation and tourism. The Clemson connection means plenty of trips to Pickens County in the fall, under non-pandemic circumstances. Chavous, with plenty of orange in his wardrobe, has gone as far afield as Boston and Louisville, Kentucky, to make a joyful noise on behalf of the Tigers.

His annual roles – COVID-19 notwithstanding – have also included helping with transportation and hospitality at the Nike Peach Jam, North Augusta's biggest athletic event from year to year. Chavous plans to maintain his "swoosh" connection.

"I'm going to still do events for Nike. We have a Nike event already scheduled for April," he said, citing a major tournament in Hampton, Virginia, in the Elite Youth Basketball League, which represents the road to qualifying for the Peach Jam. Plans are in place, so far, for the tournament to take place this year in North Augusta.

Chavous, referring to the Virginia event, said, "We actually do the valet parking – something that was started at North Augusta – and they want us to come up and do that. I still will be doing Peach Jam hospitality – some odds and ends – for the city."

Williamson, one of Chavous' occasional travel companions, credited Chavous with having an excellent sense of humor and a tendency to misplace keys. "He took everything in stride. He's just Mike," Williamson said.

Chavous confirmed that his wife, Terri, was more than ready for him to retire, as she had also wrapped up her years at Mossy Creek Elementary School. "Now I work for her," he said, with a laugh.

The new retiree's mom, Muriel, now at 85, has been a leading force in Peach Jam hospitality efforts in recent years, helping lead a team composed of volunteers from First Baptist Church of North Augusta and TrueNorth Church.

The Rev. Mark Owens, a former North Augusta resident now with Lexington Baptist Church, chose the phrase "tremendous worker" to describe Chavous, recalling his Peach Jam roles. "He does a tremendous job of making sure that things on the outside go smoothly."

Owens added, "I think one of the things that's always impressed me about him is that no matter what, he is willing to lend a helping hand ... His wife is the same way, and he was brought up in this community. His mom still lives in the same house, in Belvedere, and he raised his kids here, and his kids are raising their kids here. That's pretty neat."