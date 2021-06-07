Mayor Briton Williams pleased with North Augusta's first Power Hour

North Augusta’s first Public Power Hour allowed residents to voice their concerns directly to city council.
“I think it went fantastic. I could not be more pleased. The public brought in great questions, they educated us on some things I don’t think we knew of, so we can now go back and work on those,” Mayor Briton Williams said.
The Public Power Hour was one of Williams' key initiatives when running for mayor.
There were a couple of residents who showed up to the meeting to voice their opinions about topics like the Greenway Trail, parking in – and the cleanliness of – Riverside Village, streetlights, sidewalks and crosswalks.
Residents had five minutes each to voice their concerns or opinions directly to council members. The council then had a chance to respond to those concerns.
Williams hopes the residents who did not get a chance to come know the council is there to listen, and they can come before the council in a formal setting to voice their concerns.
Williams described the setting as "very positive.”
North Augusta resident Dianne L’heureux voiced her concerns about Riverside Village's cleanliness and parking, bringing specific attention to cigarette butts and tow-away zones where no cars are being towed. When discussing cleanliness, she mentioned that the current state of certain parts is not up to the standards of operating principles in North Augusta.
“I really rely on all of the good work that you all do, so I don’t stay on top of your business because I feel like you’re doing a good job, but when I see something repeatedly, I know that’s not the way North Augusta operates, so I’m bringing it to your attention today,” L’heureux said.
Council members took note of what she and the other residents were saying as each person spoke. Williams said they have the contact information of everyone who participated and will be responding to every individual.
“I was very pleased with the citizens that showed up and I thought it accomplished exactly what we wanted. We want be able to listen and (have) better communication,” Williams said.
The Public Power Hour will be held before the first city council meeting every month.
The next Public Power Hour is set for July 19 at 5 p.m.