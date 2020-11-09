Masters with no patrons affects business at local golf courses

Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are a few miles away this week, along with dozens of other world-class golfers, but their annual Augusta pilgrimage is wildly different this year, and North Augusta's golf courses are feeling the pinch.
"Honestly, it's just a normal week for us," said Joey Warren, assistant general manager of Mount Vintage Golf Club, in Edgefield County. "Without any patrons visiting the area, we don't have an unusual amount of players lined up for anything like that."
Augusta National Golf Club's huge annual tournament brings plenty of business to North Augusta. Motels, restaurants, caterers, bars, souvenir vendors and golf courses are among the major players, as are homeowners who rent out their houses for a few days for long-distance travelers to use.
Regulations and guidelines relating to COVID-19 resulted in the Masters, normally held in early April, to be postponed this year to early November, and a later development resulted in the golf course being closed to patrons.
"We're just honoring our normal rates," Warren said. "We aren't doing anything special, other than encouraging folks to come out and check us out. Mount Vintage is in great shape."
Chris Verdery, director of golf at The River Golf Club, made similar comments about this week's situation. "The Masters without patrons is basically the equivalent of no Masters, for local business. We haven't had any players from out of town."
This week, Verdery said, is "totally normal" – a long way from what he and his crew would face with tens of thousands of golf enthusiasts descending on the Aiken-Augusta area for world-class action in early April.
Both courses have full-service restaurants and offer memberships. The River has 18 holes, and Mount Vintage offers 27.
University of South Carolina medical student Brice Smoker, a former golf standout at North Augusta High School, described River Club as "unique ... to the area."
"It's not your typical, pine tree-lined, elevation-heavy golf course that you get a lot around the Augusta-Aiken area, but it's definitely challenging," he said. "It's one of the shorter courses, but it definitely tests pretty much every shot in your bag. You have to think your way through ... that course, just because no two holes are the same."
Heath Myers, a North Augusta attorney, said River Club's location – extremely convenient – is among its selling points. "The greens are some of the most consistent that I ever get to play, and that's year-round. The grounds crew does a fantastic job and the layout makes it a great walking course. It's hard to find flat places in Aiken County."
The course, Myers said, offers "a great walk whether you're going nine or 18."
Longtime player (and former North Augusta mayor) Lark Jones also weighed in. He described River Club as "a course that can be intimidating for the beginner and presents a fair challenge for the more accomplished player."
He wrote that it is "always in good condition" and "its numerous lakes and marsh areas give it the feel of a beach course," with the signature hole being the 15th (par four).
Mount Vintage, by comparison, "has more differences in terrain and actually has a feel of a mountain golf course in comparison to River Club," in Jones' assessment. Features also include "an excellent practice facility" and "an old plantation farmhouse converted to part of the clubhouse."
The signature hole, he added, is the eighth on the Independent course – a par three with a waterfall.