Local bakery celebrates one year with community

After a year of craziness, Sheila’s Baking Company in North Augusta decided to celebrate the only way they know how: with the people that helped them pass their one-year milestone.

The bakery, which began as a food truck, opened in June 2020, soon after the pandemic began, at 434 Georgia Ave. selling pretzels and other pastries.

Sheila Martin is ecstatic to celebrate this anniversary.

“I feel like it is somewhat significant because when we opened, everything was shut down. Everything was so strict. We had no tables in our entire storefront and now here we are a year later, we can actually have an event and the community can come again,” Martin said. “That’s super amazing because I’ve wondered how long it would take for that to happen.”

During the event, West Pine Grove Avenue was blocked off with a food truck, corn hole, face painting, giveaway prizes and free doughnuts.

North Augusta resident Mary Bates wanted to support the local business and their success. Bates comes every Saturday with her daughter and her two grandchildren to Sheila’s Baking Company.

“We’re just super excited at the variety that they have. They’ve got the glazed doughnuts, they’ve got the orange twist, which is my husband's favorite. I love the cappuccino coffee doughnut,” Bates said.

Martin hopes for a prosperous future after a year with the community.

“It’s very overwhelming to me that the community has just embraced our business so much ... I’ve lived here for a year now and I feel very integrated with these people and I really love that,” Martin said. “I feel very honored that I get to be a part of this community and that I get to bake every day because it is what I am passionate about and doing this makes my world go round.”