Lane closures scheduled along I-20 as construction at Exit 1 continues

Georgia Department of Transportation warns drivers of traffic delays leaving South Carolina from July 8 to July 14. (Bill Bengston/Staff/File). 

Construction on Interstate 20 West in Aiken County will resume with late-night lane closures starting today, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Crews from Superior Construction will pave a concrete median from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Exit 1 (West Martintown Road) to the Savannah River.

Drivers in South Carolina and Georgia can expect impact during the mornings of Thursday, July 8; Friday, July 9; Monday, July 12; Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 14.

Construction is weather permitting, and drivers should stay alert and abide by reduced speed limits in work zones.

The interstate will be widened from four to six lanes between Martintown Road – Exit 1 on the interstate – in North Augusta and the Georgia Welcome Center in Augusta.

The bridges over the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal will also be replaced to accommodate the widened roadway. A traffic signal will be placed at Martintown Road and Exit 1.

The Georgia Department of Transportation, which has taken the lead on the project, is using a design-build method, which combines pre-construction and construction work into one project. South Carolina Department of Transportation is also involved in the project, and it is the first bi-state agreement between the two states for a design-build project.

