Judge files order against Corps of Engineers in lock and dam case

The judge in the court case related to the future of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam has ordered an injunction against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the case.
The order in the case states that the federal defendants – primarily the Corps and its representatives – are permanently enjoined from “implementing Alternative 2-6d and any other plan involving the removal of the Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam if the proposal does not ‘maintain the pool’ that was in existence” on the date of enactment of the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act.
The order, signed by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, recounts that the Corps has formally adopted Alternative 2-6d, a plan that would remove the lock and dam structure and replace it with a rock weir, but states the plan does not maintain the pool level that existed on Dec. 16, 2016, when the act was enacted.
The pool level on that date was 114.76 feet above sea level, as explained in a footnote in the order.
The Corps of Engineers has been tasked as part of the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project to provide a fish passage so sturgeon can migrate to historic spawning grounds upstream.
An additional order was filed Monday as well, denying the federal defendants’ motions to dismiss.
The issue is one that local representatives and municipalities have been engaged in for years. Most recently, local, state and federal elected officials met with Col. Jason E. Kelly, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, at the lock and dam in October.
The lawsuit was filed in November 2019 by the state of South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Savannah River Maritime Commission and was later joined by the city of Augusta, Georgia.