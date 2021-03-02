Johnston Elementary first grader in line for a heart transplant after help from community

A first grader at Johnston Elementary School is in line for a heart transplant thanks in part to his school and community which helped raise money and spreading the word.
Lamere Johnson is a 7-year-old who was diagnosed with hyperplastic left heart syndrome before he was even born, Contessa Culbreath, Johnson’s mom said.
“They told me before they did all of the surgeries that in the future, he may need a heart transplant and this is where we are at now, seven years later he’s needing a heart transplant,” Culbreath said.
He has had three open-heart surgeries so far, including one when he was only 5 days old. His second surgery was at 6 months and his most recent at 3 years old.
The surgery performed when he was 3 years old was supposed to be the end of the heart problems, but that was not the case.
Johnson is currently on a waiting list at the Medical University of South Carolina for his heart transplant, which costs $500,000. Culbreath said the money being raised will be used for transplant-related expenses, bills – since she will not be working – and housing and travel expenses during the time Johnson receives his transplant.
“It’s amazing how the community has come together to help him to help us. Lamere’s just basking in the fame. He’s just enjoying it,” Culbreath said, “His school has raised money, all of the schools in Edgefield County have raised money for him, they’ve donated to his COTA (Children's Organ Transplant Association) account, they’ve gotten other people to do fundraisers – it’s amazing.”
Makinzie Corley, a pre-K assistant at Johnston Elementary School, helped organize a campaign, called Hearts for Lamere, with the help of the school's principal, which is a service project that was created to get the students involved in giving back and teaching them the feeling of gratitude from giving all while helping Johnson and his mom.
Corley has known Johnson for a couple years now and met him when he started kindergarten. She said she immediately fell in love with him and his infectious personality.
“Hearts for Lamere took off like a rocket to the sky,” Corley said, “I mean it has been truly unreal watching how quickly these blessings have been coming in.”
Johnston Elementary School along with many other schools in the community are selling paper hearts for $1 each with the donor’s name on each heart purchased, and the hearts are added to a chain of hearts in the hallway. Corley said there have been people coming into the school to donate from the community, sending donations directly to COTA and even mailing in donations from all over the country attached with nice notes.
The project recently ended at the end of February, but people are still free to make donations.
“Lamere's COTA account goal was originally $45,000, but with the help of lots of generous souls and by the grace of God we have surpassed the $45,000,” Corley said.
As of Monday, the current amount raised is $53,956, with the new goal of $65,000 according to Johnson’s COTA.
“I just want Lamere to be healthy. That’s it – I just want him to be healthy,” Culbreath said, “I just want him to be like a normal child and just enjoy life.”
Culbreath said once Johnson gets his heart transplant, they are hoping that everything will be fine with him because he likes to play sports. He currently has a peripherally inserted central catheter, or PICC, in his right arm that is keeping his heart valves open so the blood can flow out while he’s waiting for his transplant, which limits his normal activities.
“He has expressed many times his greatest wish is to be healthy enough to play football, so I am very much looking forward to the day that I get to sit in the stands of little league, middle school, high school, college, then the NFL and cheer for my sweet boy wearing a jersey with his name on it,” Corley said.
Corley also said she prays for a long and healthy future for him and wants him to be successful academically and grow in his relationship with the Lord.
“Lamere knowing that he has to have the heart transplant, it’s not getting to him, he’s a happy kid and he’s just enjoying life, like it’s not getting him down. He doesn’t cry, he just wants to be a kid and that’s how I treat him, and that’s how I would like everyone else to treat him just like he’s a normal kid,” Culbreath said.
Johnson is currently waiting for a new heart and does not know exactly when he will have the procedure done. His recovery time will depend on how well his body reacts to his new heart.