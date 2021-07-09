Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta will be one-day event this year

Plans are in place for the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, North Augusta's annual Halloween festival, to be a one-day event this year.
The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions and regulations.
This year's gathering is to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with the traditional offerings of "fair food," craft booths and carnival-style rides.
The location, in keeping with tradition, is several blocks of Georgia Avenue, from Jackson to Clifton Avenue.
Plans for the musical entertainment are reportedly still taking shape.
The event traditionally includes an evening musical performance, and past acts have included such names as the Charlie Daniels Band, Mark Chesnutt, Spin Doctors, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms and 38 Special.