'It’s our nature to nurture': Chamber lunch discusses women’s role in government

“Don’t underestimate your power and go for it,” was just one of many pieces of advice given from women to women during a recent luncheon.
It came from Ashley Lidow, associate director of policy and government relations at the S.C. Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, who was one of four panelists during the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s Power Lunch all about women in government that took place Thursday, Sept. 17.
Along with Lidow, the panel included Rachelle Moody, assistant city administrator for North Augusta; Lynn Teague, vice president of issues and action for the S.C. League of Women Voters; and Rozalynn Goodwin, vice president of engagement for the S.C. Hospital Association.
“I think women are underrepresented in government arenas, and even in just different industries and of course government is one of those areas, and I wanted to make sure we were able to share with women that there are different roles they can play to influence policy,” said Terra Carroll, president and CEO of the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce. She said that role doesn’t have to be an elected position, it can be an appointed position or as a lobbyist or volunteer.
Teague talked about the ways things have changed over time, mentioning that when she graduated college, there had just been a change – thanks to the League – that allowed women to serve on a state jury.
“So the whole time I was growing up, my mother never served on a state jury because she was never called,” Teague said.
“Our voices were absent there. Our voices have too often been absent in the Statehouse. I’ve seen it go from one to four female senators. We need a lot more female senators,” she said.
Panelists talked about the importance of the voices and lived experience of women.
“I think having women more involved really lends to making sure there is fair policy, bipartisan policy in our communities and in our state and federal government,” Carroll said.
“I think it’s just really important that women show up, that women share, because until we share what we’re experiencing and the importance of it, policies and things are going to happen without our input being heard and it’s really going to hurt everyone in the long run.”
Moody talked about ways women can get involved in the city, including running for office or showing up at City Council meetings.
“If something happens that you want to know more about or you’re concerned about, you can certainly speak up in a council meeting, but again I know that’s intimidating, I know that might not be comfortable for everyone, but I guarantee you our city council members and our mayor will listen to you,” Moody said.
The luncheon took place at SRP Park. Seating was limited and masks were required for attendees.
"Women work better in bringing folks together," Carroll said. "It's our nature to nurture, so I really think it's important for us to be more present."