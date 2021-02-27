Investigation into 2019 North Augusta election revolved around improper voting, documents show

A grassroots political effort in North Augusta, born from frustrations over city government, garnered a lot of interest and around 44% of the vote during a City Council election two years ago. The outcome of the North Augusta Constitution Party, which challenged the status quo in the city, was a state investigation of six members and their votes.

An investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division into the 2019 municipal election in North Augusta is complete, with only one charge being filed in the case that centered around six members of the Constitution Party who participated in both a nominating convention for their party and the Republican primary.

Documents provided by SLED following a Freedom of Information Act request by The Star show the case largely centered on the question of the South Carolina voter’s oath.

According to the report provided by SLED, the agency began its investigation following a written request from North Augusta Department of Public Safety Chief John Thomas.

Ten people were interviewed in the course of the investigation.

The conclusion of the investigative report states this: six members of the Aiken County/North Augusta Constitution Party participated in the party’s nominating convention and voted in the Republican primary for the same race. Those members are Steven Bryant, Kenneth Powell, Allen LaFavor III, Jan Leverett, David Leverett and Stetson Corbitt. David Leverett and Corbitt were each Constitution Party candidates for City Council. A third candidate, Elizabeth Jones, did not vote in the Republican primary.

The tenures of Powell and Bryant, as the party’s president and chairman, respectively, have lapsed, Powell said. They have not pursued re-instituting the party in Aiken County.

The party, according to Powell in an interview with The Star, was formed when its members were concerned about the direction the city was headed. He mentioned financial transparency around Riverside Village and issues with the Development Code and the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District as examples.

All the members of the party were Republicans, but wanted to separate themselves from the Republican Party in North Augusta, he said.

“We looked at many different parties and we decided that the Constitution Party most aligned with our principles, primarily on fiscal responsibility, and so we decided that we would go that route,” Powell said. “We established it, we did everything required by state law and had the party established and had a convention and started the process.”

The party held a convention on Feb. 6, 2019 at the Society Building. The event filled quickly and was standing room only by the time it began. The three candidates were nominated by the party’s official members.

Fast-forward a few days, and on Feb. 12, the Republican primary was held, when those six people voted unlawfully in the primary.

“At our convention, we voted to nominate three candidates at that time. And that’s fine, we could do that. The problem came in when the GOP primary was – we also voted in that, several of us did, and that was a mistake,” Powell said.

All six also stated that one of their members had checked to be sure they could vote before they headed to the polls.

“Bryant checked with the Aiken County and SC Election Commissions and checked to see if they could vote in the Primary and he was told yes because they had Nominating Convention and not a Primary,” the memo of Bryant’s interview states. “There was no willful intent to commit a crime,” the memo says.

Powell reiterated that point, saying the party consulted the election commission in Aiken and in Columbia and were told they could vote.

They did vote, which Powell said was a mistake.

“Honestly, at the end of the day that was a mistake we did not realize and so we accepted responsibility for it,” he said.

There were four Republican candidates on the primary ballot in 2019: Bob Brooks (the only incumbent), Eric Presnell, Kevin Toole and Michael Pace. Pace was knocked out of the race in the primary, with almost 300 primary votes separating him from the next highest vote-getter.

The city’s general election took place on April 30, 2019 with Brooks, Presnell and Toole on the ballot for the Republican Party, and Corbitt, Jones and Leverett on the ballot for the Constitution Party. The three Republicans were successful that day and are now all sitting City Council members.

Just over a week later on May 7, 2019, the written request was made to SLED by Thomas.

Ten people were interviewed during the investigation between July 30, 2019 and Dec. 11, 2019.

The six people who voted were interviewed, as well as Jones, who was a Constitution Party candidate but didn’t vote in the primary. Also interviewed were City Council member David McGhee, resident Richard Fletcher and William K. Ashe, a North Augusta poll manager.

The investigative report provided as part of the FOIA request states that McGhee saw the Constitution Party members’ names on the voting data from the Republican primary, knew they had violated the law, and made a complaint to the Election Commission.

McGhee disputes that, saying he did not request an investigation, nor did he file a complaint.

“I called the election commission to get a copy of the results, I never made a complaint to the election commission,” McGhee said. “I really believe the report misunderstood my statement. I never filed an official complaint with the election commission or with SLED.”

Fletcher, who was interviewed by SLED but was not a member of the Constitution Party, said in a statement to The Star that the officers and candidates associated with the party are “good people.”

“It is sad and pathetic that anyone, much less sitting city officials, would enlist the power of SLED and the SCAG to cause personal harm to those who dared run for office or mistakenly vote in a primary election,” Fletcher said. “The lesson learned and precedent set is that going forward all political parties should be certain to follow the letter of the law, or be prepared to face the consequences.”

Jones, interviewed first, said she was contacted by SLED and set up an interview at her home.

“SLED wanted to know if I had witnessed any conversations by party members of planning to dual vote. I responded that I had not. Questions were asked about whether the oath was pointed out by election officials when I voted. My response was no,” Jones said in an email to The Star.

“I truly felt sorry for my friends who were being investigated. They had been told by an election official that they could vote in the primary,” she said.

Interview memos provided to The Star focus on the voter’s oath, which state law requires be read by voters at primary elections.

By reading the oath, voters vow they are qualified to vote in the primary and have not “voted before at this primary election or in any other party’s primary election or officially participated in the nominating convention for any vacancy for which this primary is being held.”

The conclusion of the report cites the voters oath, then states “all six members denied knowing about the Voters Oath when they voted at the City of North Augusta Republican Primary. They stated they had never been instructed to read the oath when they voted at any time since they started voting.”

All six members, and two others interviewed, told SLED investigators they had never been instructed to read the oath.

“When we voted at the Republican Primary, we paid absolutely no attention to the ‘Voter’s Oath’ at the top of the sign-in sheet,” says a statement from the Leveretts in the file. “We have voted countless times and until we became aware of this investigation, we did not even know the ‘Voter’s Oath’ existed.”

The six all stated that if they had known about the oath at the time they voted, they likely would have not voted or would have sought more information.

Powell said he’s been voting for 40 years, and has never been told to read the oath, and has only heard one person say they had.

“The way that oath reads is that you’re qualified to vote, and then the part that got us was ‘you have not participated in any other primary’ – we didn’t – ‘or participated in a nominating convention for this election’ and we did, we did participate in a nominating convention,” Powell said.

Ashe, the poll manager, told investigators he thought people probably took the oath for granted after voting for years. “Normally, most of the time when he went to vote nobody instructed him to read the oath,” the report says.

One charge was filed in the case in August 2020. Powell was issued a citation for violation of a North Augusta city ordinance regarding “false swearing.” Powell forfeited his bond amount of $257.50, pled guilty, and the case has been closed.

“It was just one of these life lessons learned that we learned, and I was glad to see that SLED and others said there was no malice, no ill intent, anything on anybody’s part, that it was all above board,” Powell said.

“We met with SLED, they interviewed each of us individually and I think they walked away with the true impression that this was an honest mistake. This was just an honest mistake, and there was never any ill will or voter issues that we were trying to circumvent.”

The Constitution Party candidates were unsuccessful in 2019. Each ran as a Republican for a seat in the 2021 election, as well, and were defeated in the Republican primary.

Powell said the Constitution Party effort opened a lot of eyes in the city, and pointed out that the three candidates together received 44% of the vote in 2019.

“When we started the process back probably about three months prior to the election, we had a very rigorous process where we went into homes, we met people at different places and brought the message forward and what that told us was that there was a lot of people in North Augusta that did not like the way the city was headed by us getting 44% of the vote,” Powell said.

He said the party members knew it was going to be a “monumental task” to try to change the mindset of a lot of North Augustans.

“We did change, we did show people what was really happening, we weren’t as successful as I had hoped we would be but by getting that large of a vote for a grassroots party, first time out of the block, that told us that people were dissatisfied with their local government, a large percentage of them were dissatisfied,” Powell said.

Jones said her positive takeaway from running for election has been the awareness she’s been able to bring to her key issue of bringing a senior center to North Augusta.

“And I met a lot of fine people along the way, some who I now consider my friends. Additionally, in this election, candidates started talking about transparency, one of our top platform issues,” she said.