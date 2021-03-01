You are the owner of this article.
Interstate 20 work will close lanes near Augusta Canal tonight

GDOT photo

A "Mi-Jack" crane, pictured in yellow, is used to land and unload large construction items.

 Photo courtesy of Georgia Department of Transportation

Work setting bridge beams will begin tonight on Interstate 20, requiring inside lane closures in both directions at the Augusta Canal.

According to a press release from Georgia Department of Transportation, Superior Construction will work the nights of March 1, 3 and 15 to place beams on a section of the bridge.

Work hours begin between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. and end the next morning between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., the release says.

“This activity uses a 'Mi-Jack' crane to load and unload the large construction items. Inside eastbound and westbound lanes closures ensure the traveling public's safety,” the release says.

