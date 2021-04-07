In-person absentee voting to take place at community center for City Council election

North Augusta’s municipal general election is nearing, with election day on April 27, but early in-person absentee voting will be available.
North Augusta mayor Bob Pettit announced the dates and times for those who would like to vote early at the end of Monday’s City Council meeting.
Voting will take place at the North Augusta Community Center on April 19-22 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The general election voting will take place April 27.
Voters will choose the city’s new mayor, with Democrat Richard Adams and Republican Briton Williams facing off.
Voters will also elect three City Council members from four candidates. Three Republicans are running: Pat Carpenter (incumbent), David McGhee (incumbent) and Jenafer McCauley. They face Democrat Trina Mackie.
For more information on voting, contact the Aiken County Registration and Elections office at 803-642-2028.