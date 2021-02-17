I-20 closures near state line scheduled for coming weeks

More lane closures are ahead in the next few weeks on Interstate 20.
Travelers will see closures tonight, Feb. 17 at the Georgia state line.
Superior Construction will close the I-20 east right lane from the Augusta Canal to the S.C Welcome Center to make an emergency guardrail repair.
The work will begin at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night and will be complete before midnight, weather permitting, according to a release form the Georgia Department of Transportation.
There will also be closures to the right-hand lane from the Augusta Canal to the Georgia Welcome Center. That closure will be from Sunday, Feb. 21 until Sunday, Feb. 28. The work requiring the closure will be relocation of weather intelligent transportation system equipment from the existing median to the west side of the Augusta Canal. The work hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.