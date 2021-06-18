How did North Augusta get here? The Seven Gables Flythe property explained.

How did North Augusta return between a rock and a hard place with the Seven Gables Flythe property?

The historic Seven Gables Flythe property over the past century has gone though several owners. Starting as a hunting lodge then turning into an inn and restaurant, the Tudor-style house was destroyed in a fire in September 2008 and is currently unkempt and overgrown.

Now the city, which currently owns the property, is revisiting the idea of using it as the location for North Augusta's new public safety headquarters.

The discussion around the city's use for the property started several years ago in 2016 when $11 million was allocated for a new public safety headquarters from the Capital Project Sales Tax IV.

Mold, the current split-level layout, and difficulty parking on East Buena Vista Avenue put the North Augusta Department of Public Safety on the top of the list for the funding.

North Augusta purchased the Flythe property for $401,445 and the Seven Gables property for $451,585 with the guarantee that the city use it for the intended purpose of locating its public safety headquarters there.

If used for the intended CPST purpose, the city would have to sell the property to commercial developers and repay the CPST funds. The city would have no say on what the property will become next and has had interest from both local and out-of-town businesses.

North Augusta residents, like London Smith, were vocally against building a new public safety headquarters on the property – which is bounded by Observatory Avenue, Georgia Avenue and Butler Avenue – citing their quality of life, property values, and residential areas were at risk.

“We very much disliked the fact that they would take such a historic piece of property and could be such a beautiful piece of property and turn it into something that really truly gives us sirens and gives us tons of public business traffic through our very small two-lane streets,” Smith said.

“I don’t know where we can sleep,” Smith said. "That's my issue."

In 2019, city council decided to relocate Fire Station 1 to 311 West Martintown Road after citizen backlash and decided to build the new public safety headquarters on East Buena Vista Avenue.

During the city's most recent study session June 14, city administrator Jim Clifford announced the city is again considering locating the new public safety headquarters site at the Seven Gables Flythe property, which came as a surprise to citizens and council members alike.

In the study session, Clifford pivoted back to the Seven Gables Flythe property after a sharp increase in construction costs associated with a retaining wall and soil stabilization. The property was the only available in the city's inventory, he said.

“I’m still processing everything,” Council member Kevin Toole said during the study session June 14. “This isn’t the update that I think most of us were hoping for, but this is the update we got.”

Each day counts in making a decision.

The “strategic pause” taken in September 2020 was due to an increase in building material costs of the proposed location at East Buena Vista.

On top of the pandemic delay, if the city decides to sell the Seven Gables Flythe property, the city faces the burden of paying back into the CPST fund dollar for dollar.

Local groups interested in the property like Historic North Augusta, are planning a meeting with the city on this topic, while the Punch & Judy Players are looking to stay apolitical.

“I don’t think it's ever a good idea to have vulnerable adults and children located next to a jail or a courthouse,” parent Alice Vantrease said about the potential public safety headquarters.

Smith feels like the city should pursue a beautification project, like a park or nonprofit that the city has previously supported instead.

“We are going to be a bustling little place that we all thought, initially, was residential,” Smith said. “And there are a lot of people saying this: It’s a not in my backyard situation, and it is. But it's not being built in other people’s backyards.”

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams wants to proceed differently than the previous council, making sure council has all the exploratory information available from the city planning commission and citizens to make an informed decision.

“No one has voted on building that public safety building on the Seven Gables Flythe property,” Williams said at a Meet the Mayor event June 15. “All council did last night (June 14) was tell our city administrator that we want you to begin to go through the process and give us good information so we can make a decision. Is it the best decision? ... just because it's more expensive doesn’t necessarily mean it's the best location.”

City Council on June 21 will discuss a resolution to bring a sketch plan to the North Augusta Planning Commission for the Georgia Avenue location. Citizens will be able to bring their comments and concerns to the council at the meeting.