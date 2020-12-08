Here's who bid on Riverside Village properties at tax sale

Of the 13 Riverside Village properties that went to tax sale last month, seven went to North Augusta’s Forfeited Land Commission. The other six went to private bidders.
A Freedom of Information Act request fulfilled by the city shows who those bidders were and which properties they purchased.
The most expensive of those six properties, which includes the stadium parking deck structure, went to Bolster LLC. The redemption amount for that property is $57,843.47.
Five smaller parcels, which City Administrator Jim Clifford previously referred to as “smaller home plots” were also sold. The redemption amount for those properties range between $1,305.53 and $1,510.53, according to information provided by the city.
Four of those parcels went to bidder Randall Dudley Jr., and one went to David McGhee.
The properties are largely owned by Greenstone, and the owners have one year from the tax sale to pay the taxes, with penalties, to retain ownership.
If the properties are redeemed by the owner, the bidders will be notified by mail and will be issued a refund check upon return of the original sale receipt.
The seven properties that went to the Forfeited Land Commission have an outstanding balance of $880,418.63, Clifford said during a previous presentation to City Council.
“Those properties are still owned by the original owners and they have one full year to redeem those properties, understanding that now in addition to the MID payments that are owned along with penalties, there’s now a 3% penalty, if you will, on top of that, which is good for the first 90 days, then it bumps up to 6%, then 9%, then 12%," Clifford said.
If the properties that were transferred to the FLC aren't redeemed within a year, the commission will then retain control.