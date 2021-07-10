Harvard student opens local coffee shop in downtown North Augusta

The moment Harvard announced that his senior year was going to be online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 21 year-old David Brannon knew he wanted to do something for the community.
The North Augusta native decided to take a year off from pursuing his bachelors of history and move back home from New England. During the early months of the pandemic, he started brainstorming projects to occupy his time.
“I was thinking I was just going to work, I worked at another coffee shop here locally and then I finally decided that it would be cool to do this project,” Brannon said. “It was a good opportunity for it, a lot of things just fell into place, and I was able to wrap my arms around it. It was manageable for me so I can get a very positive response from people when I started bringing up the concept, so I decided to do it.”
Brannon landed on opening a coffee shop, bringing a quaint slice of Harvard to the South.
“I’ve brought this concept a little bit from New England and some smaller urban coffee shops and so when people walk in their immediate reaction is like well this is it? There is only this much seating?” Brannon said. “...Most of our business is to-go so it really does work out and there’s a reason those urban coffee shops can afford to be so small. So it's a new concept, so I think it's a mixture of shock that this is new, this is not something we are used to seeing, but at the same time we are excited for it and we are excited to see what it turns into in the future.”
Brannon created Cavalier's Coffee, located in Jackson Square off Georgia Avenue with the help of his support system. He started to lean on the community, with the help of North Augusta Forward, to learn the intricacies of how to run a business.
"Every small business is important to the fabric of downtown, Cavalier's has certainly added to the fabric and filled a void in our downtown," North Augusta Forward Director Avery Spears-Mahoney said. "We are excited to have David as a member of our Merchant's Alliance group, he is always exploring ways to collaborate with other downtown businesses. We appreciate his supportive spirit."
“Being young, you have lots of time and you have lots of enthusiasm to put behind things and so it makes you feel pretty good business owner or entrepreneur actually,” Brannon said. “It’s a matter of finding something that you can offer people that they see of value and thankful North Augusta has been a good place to do this and it has been valuable to people.”
The specialty coffee shop has been in soft opening for two weeks with a grand opening planned for once he adds a bar and outdoor event space, which he hopes is by the end of the summer.
Brannon loved the connectivity in the city and hopes initiatives like the Greeneway Connector and the Main Street project are continued to be pursued as a way to better small businesses along Georgia and West Avenues.
He also hopes to see Cavalier's Coffee become part of the destination of North Augusta, as a local and community based coffee shop.
“North Augusta has done a good job I think and continues to do a good job of maintaining the local character of the place while drawing other people from elsewhere,” Brannon said. “... I think part of the reason people come here is that it still has a bit of a community feel to it, has a tight knit feel to it and we just want to be another factor in a very colorful and local landscape.”