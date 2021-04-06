Half of Medac office building in North Augusta up for rent

Half of a 60,000-square-foot office building in downtown North Augusta is available for lease, according to a local real estate listing.
Thirty-thousand square feet of the Medac building, adjacent to the municipal building and located on Bluff Avenue, is up for lease for $15 per square foot per year.
The listing is posted on the website of Blanchard and Calhoun, which sells the building as an opportunity to be amidst the stadium, hotel, restaurants and apartments at Riverside Village.
The listing also mentions the city-owned parking garage next to the office.
Medac, the anesthesia billing company that has occupied the building since it was built, is not moving out of the building, according to a spokesperson.
According to tax records, the building is owned by Greenstone, an Atlanta company that owns multiple properties in Riverside Village.
Calls to Blanchard and Calhoun were not returned by Tuesday morning.