You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Half of Medac office building in North Augusta up for rent

  • Updated
Medac
Buy Now

A sign placed outside of Medac advertises space for lease by Blanchard and Calhoun. 

 By Lindsey Hodges lhodges@aikenstandard.com

Half of a 60,000-square-foot office building in downtown North Augusta is available for lease, according to a local real estate listing.

Thirty-thousand square feet of the Medac building, adjacent to the municipal building and located on Bluff Avenue, is up for lease for $15 per square foot per year.

The listing is posted on the website of Blanchard and Calhoun, which sells the building as an opportunity to be amidst the stadium, hotel, restaurants and apartments at Riverside Village.

The listing also mentions the city-owned parking garage next to the office.

Medac, the anesthesia billing company that has occupied the building since it was built, is not moving out of the building, according to a spokesperson.

According to tax records, the building is owned by Greenstone, an Atlanta company that owns multiple properties in Riverside Village.

Calls to Blanchard and Calhoun were not returned by Tuesday morning.

Follow Lindsey on Twitter at @LindseyNHodges. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News