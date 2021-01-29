Groundbreaking marks start of work on new fire station

Work on North Augusta Public Safety’s new fire station is underway, and city officials gathered Friday to mark the occasion.
The fire station coming to West Martintown Road at the corner of Observatory Avenue will replace the current fire station No. 1 that is on Buena Vista Avenue, and the upcoming construction was celebrated Friday during a groundbreaking ceremony.
“We are so proud to be able to do this today,” said North Augusta Public Safety Chief John Thomas during the event. “This is the first step in completing what is a long overdue dream of ours, which is to put that station right here.”
North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit said the new station will be more centrally located in the city, and will provide faster response time to more people in the city.
“A minute or two in response makes a huge difference in being able to knock down a fire more quickly before it gets established,” Pettit said.
He also mentioned that the new station is on one of the main arteries in the city and will bring Public Safety’s ladder truck closer to downtown, and the larger buildings such as Crowne Plaza Hotel and Clubhouse Apartments. The ladder truck will also be close to big box stores.
The new fire station will be very similar to station No. 3, which is located off Belvedere-Clearwater Road. That prototype set-up and layout allows for cost savings in the design and time savings on the schedule, the city says.
Pettit and Thomas each mentioned that the city involved neighbors who live adjacent to the new location in the design process.
“We involved the residents looking at the designs and making suggestions in how we might make it more palatable to them,” Pettit said, mentioning that the driveway shape and underground detention pond were each in response to feedback from neighbors.
“We want to be great neighbors to the community, and who’s better than a fire station,” Thomas said.
Pettit and Thomas were joined during the groundbreaking by Assistant City Administrator Rachelle Moody and members of City Council.
Council member Kevin Toole said the groundbreaking is exciting for him because it is a much needed facility, adding the move is important for the community and for the city’s public safety employees.
“It’s just one of those things where it’s a good project, it was easy to get behind and I’m excited to see it move forward and get built and be open and running.”
Pettit and Toole each mentioned that the current fire station No. 1 is antiquated and has some issues.
Toole said both the officers and the community “deserved and merited something better.”
The fire station will be built by S.D. Clifton Construction Inc., and the budget is $3.93 million.
The total square footage of the facility including the fire apparatus bays is 10,278 square feet, and it will include three double bays, four bunk rooms, a full kitchen, dining area, dayroom and detox area.