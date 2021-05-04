GreenJackets fans excited for season despite postponed opener

Although the GreenJackets' first game since 2019 was postponed due to weather, fans are still excited for the season to come.
“I’m excited because we haven’t been here in over a year, because we normally come to every one, because my husband gets tickets from his job, and as soon as we found out they were back open, we jumped on the first day,” said Josephine Dunbar, a GreenJackets fan.
Dunbar said she is looking forward to meeting new people and things getting back to normal.
The stadium is taking safety precautions by having guests wear masks, and the ushers will try to limit the amount of people on the concourse, said Jennifer McGlaughlin, a guest services employee.
“Last season they didn’t get to play. There has been a lot of changeover and a lot of new players,” McGlaughlin said. “We’re looking forward to having a really strong team this year and being able to get back into the swing of things.”
North Augusta resident Miranda Williams said she and her family are excited the stadium is back open, especially since they pass it frequently and attend the games often.
The stadium is allowing 50% capacity until the end of May.
The GreenJackets are scheduled to play Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. and will play a doubleheader Thursday evening.