GreenJackets accept invite, sign 10-year deal with Braves

Now it's official.
The Augusta GreenJackets on Friday signed Major League Baseball's Professional Development License and officially accepted their invitation to become the Low-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
It's a 10-year agreement, starting a new era of GreenJackets baseball that has included affiliations with the Pittsburgh Pirates (1988-98), Boston Red Sox (1999-2004) and San Francisco Giants (2005-20).
"Today marks a banner day in the history of the GreenJackets as the road to the Atlanta Braves comes through North Augusta," said GreenJackets president Jeff Eiseman in a statement released by the team. "SRP Park is officially home to the Braves of the future. Thanks to the vision and leadership of North Augusta, SRP Park is now officially the new home to the Braves' top prospects right here on the river."
Another big change is that the GreenJackets will now be one of 12 teams in a league known as the Low-A East. The league is split into four three-team divisions, and Augusta is in the South division along with the Charleston RiverDogs (now a Rays affiliate), Columbia Fireflies (Royals) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs).
The Central division includes the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox).
Making up the North Division are the Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles), Fredericksburg Nationals (Nationals), Lynchburg Hillcats (Indians) and Salem Red Sox (Red Sox).
“We are excited to unveil this new model, which not only provides a pipeline to the Majors, but continues the Minor Leagues’ tradition of entertaining millions of families in hundreds of communities,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “In modernizing our Minor League system, we prioritized the qualities that make the Minor Leagues such an integral part of our game while strengthening how we develop professional athletes on and off the field. We look forward to demonstrating the best of our game throughout local communities, supporting all those who are working hard to grow the sport, and sharing unrivaled technology and resources with Minor League teams and players.”
The full list of Braves affiliates now includes the GreenJackets, the High-A Rome Braves, the Double-A Mississippi Braves, the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers.
Minor League Baseball will look significantly different – beyond just the elimination of 40 teams – moving forward after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. The restructuring emphasized reduced travel and, per MLB, the new PDL will include salary increases through all four levels of the minors and upgrades to facilities and player working conditions.
The GreenJackets in 2019 had the best record in the South Atlantic League's Southern Division and won the division's second-half championship, earning their first postseason appearance since 2013.