Grace UMC announces scholarships for graduates

Grace United Methodist Church held its annual scholarship celebration, led by 2021′s senior graduating students. The congregation is blessed with scholarship funds that provide for graduating seniors and college students. Youth Director Andrew Morris coordinated the service and youth activities.
The Dr. W. G. Watson Scholarship was established to honor the physician’s 100th birthday in 2010. The Watson prize was awarded to Ben DeLaughter and Ryan Hendrick.
The Bonnie Beneteau Scholarship was established in in 2003. The Beneteau Scholarship is made possible through funds left to the children and youth of Grace. The scholarship is to go to students based on the diversity of their activities. The winners of the Beneteau scholarship are Journee Catoe, Thomas Catoe, Joe DeLaughter, Ashlyn Gamnrell, Jordan Gambrell, Jackson Ginn, Kristian Haase and Alex McCabe.
Since it was established in 1989, the Marge and Wallace Taylor Scholarship has awarded over a hundred scholarships. This year Emmie Matthews, Maddie Matthews, Lydia Wilkes and Stephanie Yano received the Taylor awards.
The Michael Hargrove Scholarship was first presented in 2002 and named for the son of Mr. and Mrs. David Hargrove and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hargrove. Chase Chiswell, Paris Whitlock and Payne Whitlock are the 2021 winners.
The Martin L. and Sue Grigsby Terry Scholarship was established in 2003. It is given to high school senior members of Grace seeking post-secondary education. This year Grayson Bridges received the award.
The United Methodist Women Scholarship was the first to be awarded in Grace Church in 1957. Irene B. Miler presented the Woman’s Society of Christian Service (as it was then known) a check for $25. The women’s group decided to use the gift as the basis of a scholarship fund. The scholarship was presented this year to Cara Chiswell, Reagan Gambrell, Tyler McCabe, Thomas Newell, Melena Picciano, Trey Stallings, Grace Stone and Bella Waters.
Established in 2019, in loving memory of Julie Hendrick by her family, the Julie Anne Crawford Hendrick Memorial Scholarship is presented to graduating high school seniors who are members of Grace UMC and are planning to attend a four-year college. This year Carly Ryberg received the scholarship.
During the event the following seniors were recognized: Grayson Bridges, Joseph DeLaughter, Alexander McCabe, John “Trey” Lewis Stallings III, Isabella Waters, Paris Whitlock and Payne Whitlock, all of North Augusta High School; Jackson Ginn of Aquinas High School; Peyton Stone of Fox Creek; Kristian Haase of Midland Valley High School; and Cara Chiswell of Westminister Schools of Augusta.