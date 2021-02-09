'Goals for a better North Augusta': Williams looks toward general election after primary win

Briton Williams won the Republican primary Tuesday evening for North Augusta's municipal election and now will go on to the general election on April 27.
“I’m so excited that I won, I am thankful for all of my supporters,” Williams said, “I want to throw my hat out to Stetson, he ran a great campaign and he has a lot of good ideas we’re going to need to use him moving forward to get us where we need to go and we need all the supporters on both sides of the Republican Party to come together to move forward with our election against the Democratic opponent."
Williams received 1,511 votes to Stetson Corbitt's 664.
Williams will face Democratic candidate Richard Adams in the general election in April.
Williams and his wife Jenny Lynn have lived in North Augusta for 27 years.
He is active in his community by participating in the Optimistic Club, Chamber of Commerce, Arts and Heritage Center, North Augusta Forward and the chair of North Augusta Planning. He has also been an active member in his church.
“My platform is about collaboration and as mayor I will bring different people with different abilities together and harness that talent to achieve the goals for a better North Augusta,” Williams said.
Williams said he is going to take a rest but will continue to post on social media and continue to build relationships talking to people and knock on doors.