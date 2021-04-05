You are the owner of this article.
featured top story

Georgia DOT provides updated timeline for Exit 1 construction completion

Construction at Exit 1 off Interstate 20 should be completed during July, according to a spokesperson for Georgia Department of Transportation.

Work on the intersection, at Martintown Road, had slowed due to a redesign of the work. Contractors resumed working last week and will continue next week; work has been paused during Masters week.

The interstate is being widened from four to six lanes between Martintown Road (Exit 1) and the Georgia Welcome Center in Augusta. The bridges over the Savannah River and Augusta Canal are also being replaced, and as traffic signal will be installed at Martintown Road and Exit 1. 

Georgia DOT and S.C. DOT are in a bi-state agreement on the project, with Georgia taking the lead. 

