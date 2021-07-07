Georgia DOT looking for public comment on 13th Street Bridge

The visualizations on the 13th Street replacement proposal is online and available for public comment now.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is working to create a solution to replace the current bridge that connects South Carolina to Georgia.

The current plan spelled out by GDOT would consist of four travel lanes, two on each side, with an eight foot raised island in the center. The southbound side would feature a 10 foot shared use path and with an eight foot barrier separating the path and roadway. The northbound side would also include a six foot sidewalk with an “urban shoulder and curb and gutter.”

The bridge replacement will also serve as an update, adding walking trails, connective stairs, LED lights and lookout points over the Savannah River.

Kyle Collins, the GDOT representative for the Augusta area believes tentative construction would start in summer 2024 and last approximately three years. The current bridge was built in 1939 and widened in 1991.

“Several N. Augusta organizations have been at the table the last few years for stakeholder involvement. The visual elements such as the decorative railing and lighting are proposed examples of this outreach as well as the bike/ped elements that connect trails on either side of the river,” Collins said. “This proposed bridge replacement should be exciting for all users benefitting from enhanced mobility, safety and economic development.”

Detour traffic routes are also listed in the visualization plans. Broad Street in Augusta, Gordon Highway cross the border and East Martintown Road in North Augusta are mentioned by name, adding an additional 2.4 miles of travel.

The public can give comments to GDOT through Friday, August 13.

“This project links the Greeneway on the N. Augusta side with the Augusta Canal and Bartram Trails on the Georgia side,” Collins said. “It’s a win-win for all users state to state while creating a visually appealing infrastructure improvement.”

For a more detailed visualization, visit

https://bridge-replacement-0013927-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.