Gas giveaway sparks kindness campaign in North Augusta

Kindness went viral on Saturday, beginning at a North Augusta convenience store.
Affect the Culture and Sprint Food Stores teamed up Saturday morning to give $15 of free gas to 100 customers and kick of a viral kindness campaign.
Darius Robinson, founder of Affect the Culture, said it is a nonprofit organization that promotes positive personal and cultural impact on society.
“So this whole campaign, Be Better, is challenging people to have a better character in our country, because I believe we’re better than what we’ve been seeing over the last several years; so this is a viral kindness challenge to get people engaged and to be better by being kind to one another,” Robinson said.
Saturday’s event was the second gas giveaway that Sprint and Affect the Culture have teamed up to do.
Six pumps were set aside for the event, and as people pulled up in their vehicles, Affect the Culture members pumped the gas and explained the campaign.
The recipients were asked to spread the campaign and perform five random acts of kindness, with two of them being for people outside their daily circle.
The event took place at the Sprint station on Edgefield Road in North Augusta.
“Sprint is a locally owned company – Georgia, South Carolina – so we want to make sure that we’re partnering with the community and community awareness and community involvement and make sure we can help people do good things for our members,” said April Kollar, customer engagement and brand manager for the company.