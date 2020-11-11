FROM THE PARK BENCH: Youth basketball program guidelines

With fall sports coming to an end over the next two weeks, the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff is working with South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association to provide guidelines for the safe operation of our 2020-21 youth basketball program. These guidelines follow CDC and DHEC guidelines. This basketball season will be different in many ways as we do everything possible to protect the players, parents, spectators and officials during this pandemic.
Everyone entering the Riverview Park Activities Center will be reminded that anyone experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and follow CDC guidelines for self-isolation. We will also be emphasizing to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently in our restrooms or use the hand sanitizer that will be available at the entrance to every gym. Our staff will be disinfecting frequently touched objects in the building. We will recommend the wearing of a cloth face mask for spectators. When possible, personal contact should always be avoided. This includes, but is not limited to high-fives, handshaking, fist-bumping, and chest-bumping.
Players and coaches must hand sanitize before and after all games/practices. Basketballs and other equipment should be cleaned between games/practices or anther ball used if needed. We will minimize all team huddles/celebrations before or after games/practices, between timeouts and points. We will suspend post game protocol of shaking hands and have teams instead line up and wave at each other. We will be asking all parties to exit the gym/facility immediately after the game/practice is complete. No lingering for team meetings nor socializing.
Due to limited seating and social distancing requirements there will be limits on spectators for practices and games. More information on the practice and game spectator limitations will be communicated to the parents once we know the size of the basketball program. Our staff will also be fogging every gym daily with an FDA approved disinfectant. This spray takes about 15 minutes to settle before allowing folks to return to the area. With everyone’s cooperation we believe that we can be successful in providing a safe youth basketball program for our community.
Registration for youth basketball is now in progress and runs through Nov. 25. You may register at the Riverview Park Activities Center or use our online registration at www.northaugusta.net. Leagues are available for children aged 4-18 and include recreation leagues and competitive leagues. Evaluations and drafts will begin on Monday, Nov. 30.
The Sharon Jones Amphitheater will host one concert this week on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. The Futurebirds, an American indie rock band formed in 2008 from Athens, Georgia, will be performing. For ticket information go to www.fwbpro.com.
For more information on our youth basketball program, membership, classes or anything else recreation related in the city of North Augusta please call our front office at 803-441-4311 or visit our website at www.northaugusta.net or our North Augusta PRT Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation.