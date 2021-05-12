FROM THE PARK BENCH: Work on playground begins

Work on the Riverview Park Adaptive Playground surface is underway this week as Kompan Playground Inc. is installing playground turf over the existing poured in place rubber surface. The playground will be closed until the work is completely finished. Work is scheduled to be completed by May 29 as we look forward to opening the playground and splash pad up for Memorial Day weekend.
Repair work on most of the playground equipment and picnic tables at Creighton Park has been taken care of. PRT staff is waiting on the manufacturer of the large piece of equipment to determine if it can be repaired or needs to be removed. This piece of playground equipment has orange fencing around it and will remained closed until further notice.
Riverview Park will be the site this Saturday afternoon to first round action in the South Carolina High School League playoffs as North Augusta High School baseball team hosts Beaufort High School and the North Augusta High School Girls softball team hosts May River High School. Riverview Park will also be hosting Top Gun travel baseball tournament Saturday and Sunday.
Hometown Hero banners will be going up in downtown North Augusta over the next week including six new banners. The city of North Augusta and the Aiken County Veterans Council have partnered to honor our North Augusta military veterans for Memorial Day.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the city of North Augusta PRT Department on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation or follow us on Twitter @northaugustaprt.