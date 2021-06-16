FROM THE PARK BENCH: Weekend events

There is plenty of activity this weekend in North Augusta at your PRT venues. Riverview Park will play host to the South Carolina RBI State baseball and softball tournaments this Friday through Sunday. All of the teams participating are Recreation League All-Star teams. There will be teams representing Aiken, Belvedere, Chapin, Edgefield, Fairfield County, Irmo, Lancaster County, Newberry and North Augusta. Action gets underway at 6 p.m. on Friday night and continues Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with games scheduled all day. Girls' softball will complete tournament play on Saturday evening while the baseball tournament finals are scheduled for Sunday. Admission for Friday games will be $4 for adults and $2 for students. Admission for Saturday games will be $6 for adults and $3 for students. Admission for Sunday games will be $6 for adults and $3 for students. Kids aged 6 and under will be admitted free.
The Sharon Jones Amphitheater will have free concerts Friday and Saturday evening. 20 Ride, a Zac Brown Tribute band, will be playing on Friday night. Area bands Coach, Pure Indigo and Easily Amused will be performing Saturday night. These free concerts are sponsored by Friends with Benefits Productions.
Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center is still accepting registration for Weeks 2-9. All camp weeks are limited to 40 campers per session. Adventure camp is open to rising first through sixth graders. The camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with each week’s session costing $100. Early drop-off at 8 a.m. and late pickup at 6 p.m. are also available for an additional $15. For more information on our summer camps please call our front desk of the Activities Center at 803-441-4311.
Parts to repair the Creighton Park playground structure have been ordered from the manufacturer and will be installed just as soon as they are received. The swings, seesaw and picnic shelter are open for use in the park. Creighton Park is located on Lake Avenue next to the Living History Park.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the North Augusta PRT Department on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation or follow us on Twitter @northaugustaprt.