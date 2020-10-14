FROM THE PARK BENCH: Upcoming concert series at amphitheater, plus parks and rec updates

The Riverside Village amphitheater has hosted two community events to date but is getting ready to get busy with rentals the end of October and November. Southbound Smokehouse and Friends with Benefits are presenting a socially distant concert series on Thursday, October 29 and Friday, October 30. The concert series is titled “Down By The River” and features local artists on both nights. Goin' South with Bodega Cat will be the artists performing on Thursday evening. Funk You with Scarlet Begonias are the artists for the Friday night concert. For ticket information on these concerts go to Tickets-FWBpro.com.
The amphitheater will be set up with tables that seat 6 people and are strategically positioned to allow for social distancing. The concert series has been approved by the South Carolina State Department of Commerce with a maximum of 500 spectators. The event is a rental for the City of North Augusta but will have city personnel working to observe and ensure that the event complies with social distancing guidelines and best practices as issued by the Center for Disease Control and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The riverfront Greeneway at the Amphitheater will be closed for concert events and Greeneway traffic will be detoured at Ironwood Apartment Homes and the 13th Street Bridge.
Greeneway maintenance continues this week as repair work is taking place on two of the existing wooden bridges and more tree trimming is on the schedule as well. Contract work is also in progress to repair all the existing lights on the riverfront Greeneway. Sections of this lighting were damaged during the construction projects in Riverside Village.
Halloween trick or treaters, save the date of Friday, Oct. 30 as your North Augusta PRT Department hosts a spooky drive-thru Halloween event from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in front of the Riverview Park Activities Center. PRT staff will be handing out pre-packaged treats to children dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Please RSVP on the Facebook event page.
Stay tuned to our North Augusta PRT Facebook page: www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation for information on our programs and facilities.