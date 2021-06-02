FROM THE PARK BENCH: Summer Camp schedule

Summer is coming fast as our schools are in the last two weeks of session. Let’s take a look at what’s available for our community this summer with the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department:
Friday, June 11
• Summer Splash Day at Riverview Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Free drinks, kids and parents.
June 14-18
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $100, Rising first through sixth graders.
• True North Church Cross Training Camp: 8:30-11:45 a.m., $50, Rising first through fifth graders.
• Cheerleading & Basketball in the AC gyms, Soccer on field next to the Activities Center.
June 21-25
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rising first through sixth graders.
• North Augusta Yellow Jackets Baseball Camp, 9 a.m. to noon, $70, ages 6-13, (Monday through Thursday).
June 28 to July 2
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rising first through sixth graders.
• Antonio Grant Basketball Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Riverview Park AC Gyms, $150.
July 6-9
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $100, Rising first through sixth graders.
July 12-16
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $100, Rising first through sixth graders.
July 19-23
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $100, Rising first through sixth graders.
July 26-30
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $100, Rising first through sixth graders.
Aug. 2-6
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Pat Carpenter Cheerleading Camp, Riverview Park AC Gyms, $100, (Monday through Thursday).
Aug. 9-13
• Adventure Camp at the North Augusta Community Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., $100.
Riverview Park Activities Center will play host to a travel basketball tournament this Friday through Sunday. Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the City of North Augusta PRT Department on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation or follow us on Twitter @northaugustaprt.