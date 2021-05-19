FROM THE PARK BENCH: Summer Adventure Camp news

The city of North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will be offering our 2021 Summer Adventure Camp all nine weeks of summer beginning Monday, June 14, at the North Augusta Community Center located at 495 Brookside Ave. Camp sessions are June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28-July 2, July 6-9, July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30, Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 9-13. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Camp Registration fee is $100 per week with $15 optional fee for early 8 a.m. drop-off and 6 p.m. late pickup. A maximum of 40 campers will be accepted per week. Camp registration will go live on Monday online and at the Riverview Park Activities Center front office.
Summer Splash Day at Riverview Park is scheduled for Friday, June 11, as we celebrate schools out for the summer for all of our North Augusta area local students. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks and lots of water activity that will last until 2 p.m. Save the date and plan to be with us in Riverview Park.
Work on the Riverview Park Adaptive Playground surface is ahead of schedule and the playground is now open. Our contractor will be returning sometime next week to install some rubber mats around the sway glider. Work has begun on preparing the Riverview Park Splash pad to open Memorial weekend. PRT maintenance staff is working on making sure all the stations are operating correctly.
Riverview Park is scheduled to host USSSA travel baseball this Saturday and Sunday. The Riverview Park Activities Center is open the next two weekends for members and free play. Travel basketball tournaments are scheduled at the Activities Center June 5-6, June 12-13 and June 26-27.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the City of North Augusta PRT Department on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation and on Twitter @northaugustaprt.