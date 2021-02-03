FROM THE PARK BENCH: Spring sports registration and middle school baseball

Spring sports registration is officially underway and runs through Feb. 20 for baseball, girls’ softball and soccer for ages 4-18. Boys and girls must be 4 years of age by May 1, 2021, in order to be eligible to play. Evaluations for our spring sports programs are scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 23. For more information on spring sports registration, please call our front office at 803-441-4311. Registration will be available online at www.northaugusta.net. Program Coordinator II Jeff Williamson heads up our athletic staff. Program Coordinator Derek Boyd will be working with the 4- to 10-year-old baseball leagues, Center Program Coordinator Ryan Webb will be working with the 11-14 baseball leagues and the girls’ softball leagues, and Program Coordinator J.R. Williams will be working with the soccer program.
We are currently accepting registration for our middle school baseball program. Registration is being accepted until Feb. 17. All middle school students in grades seven and eight who attend Paul Knox Middle School or North Augusta Middle School are eligible to participate. The registration fee is $70 and includes team hat, jersey and socks. Player evaluations are scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Riverview Park Field D. The North Augusta High School baseball coaching staff will be conducting the evaluations. The middle school baseball league is a training ground for the high school baseball program to better prepare their future players. Center Program Coordinator Ryan Webb will be in charge of the middle school baseball program along with North Augusta High School Head Baseball Coach Kevin Lynn. For more information on the middle school baseball program you may call Ryan Webb at 803-441-4361.
A couple of quick reminders to our community: The Riverview Park Adaptive Playground currently has some surface issues as the original poured surface is deteriorating. This issue is being addressed in the 2021 budget with plans to replace the entire surface. This project will be going out to bid soon with work on a new surface to be scheduled for the spring. Also, the section of the Greeneway between the Riverview Park Activities Center and the Martintown Road Bridge will be resurfaced. Warmer temperatures are required for both of these projects to be completed.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the City of North Augusta PRT department on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation.