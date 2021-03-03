FROM THE PARK BENCH: Spring sports information

Spring is in the air with warmer temperatures and the smell of fresh cut grass as the Riverview Park maintenance crew is busy prepping the ballfields for another season of baseball, softball and soccer. The grass is greening up and the diamonds are getting a fresh coat of sand clay ready for the next generation of ballplayers. Maintenance Foreman Lee Jones, Darrell Hester, Ron Mathews and Josh Logan do an outstanding job of making Riverview Park the field of dreams for our young athletes. The staff is touching up all the pitching mounds and home plate areas as we draw nearer to opening day. Our maintenance and program staff personnel take great pride in the field conditions that our young athletes perform on.
Baseball, softball and soccer participation numbers are making a comeback from the 2020 COVID-19 season. Our current number for spring 2021 sports is 1,228 participants and that number continues to grow. We have 501 registrations for baseball, 181 registrations for softball and 546 registrations for soccer. We still have room for late signups in most of our leagues but the window of opportunity will be closing soon as the team drafts are in progress. Parents may still register your child by coming to the front desk of the Riverview Park Activities Center. First-time participants will need a copy of their birth certificate.
We encourage our baseball fans to stop by Riverview Park as the middle school baseball program began play this week on Field D at Tower 3. Games are played on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Check out the action as all the future Yellow Jacket baseball players work to hone their skills in preparation for high school baseball.
Riverview Park athletic fields will be a busy place this weekend as recreation baseball, softball and soccer teams are in search of sunshine and practice time. In addition to the recreation team practices, Riverview Park will also be hosting Top Gun baseball tournament this Saturday and Sunday for travel teams and the 94' travel basketball tournament will be playing at the Activities Center.
