FROM THE PARK BENCH: Sharon Jones event and Earth Day

The Sharon Jones Amphitheater dedication ceremony and concert featuring headliner Ed Turner and Number 9 Band is scheduled to take place this Saturday, April 24, from 6-10 p.m. This is a ticketed event that sold out the first day that it went on sale. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the dedication ceremony scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Opening act Village Sticks will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. followed by Karen Gordon & Friends at 7:15 p.m. Ed Turner and Number 9 band will start their performance at approximately 8 p.m. Special guests for the evening include members of the Sharon Jones family and three of the members from her Dap Kings band. In the event that bad weather forces cancellation of the concert, the rain date is scheduled for Saturday, May 1.
The annual Family Earth Day will take place on Friday, April 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Brick Pond Park. This year’s event will be a hybrid format with vendors at the park and two live virtual presentations, team meetings for local elementary school classes to participate in class with worksheets and a Facebook Live presentation for the general public. Current vendors planning to be at Brick Pond Park include Augusta Locally Grown, Aiken Habitat for Humanity, Aiken Camellia Society, Aiken Soil/Water Conservation District, Aiken Center for Alcohol and Drug Services, Army Corps of Engineers, Feathered Friends Forever with live birds and North Augusta Stormwater Department. South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will also be there with fishing clinics.
The Riverview Park Adaptive Playground will be getting a new turf surface beginning May 10. The playground will be closed for approximately 19 days depending on weather conditions. Please take the opportunity to visit one of our other playgrounds at Summerfield Park, Maude Edenfield Park, Leroy Hammond Park, Walnut Lane Park or Creighton Park.
Busy weekend at Riverview Park as Top Gun travel baseball is scheduled for the diamonds and Lineage of Champions “Battle of the Best” travel basketball tournament is scheduled for the indoor courts of the Activities Center.
