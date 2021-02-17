FROM THE PARK BENCH: Riverview Park events

The 2020-21 Recreation Youth Basketball Program concludes this week with the 35th annual Roundball Classic tournament. The single elimination event has been spaced out over this last week of the season due to COVID protocols. Each game provides lots of excitement as teams in the first and second grade leagues, third and fourth grade leagues, fifth and sixth grade leagues, seventh and eighth grade leagues, and Senior High Boys League participate in 20-minute action packed games. Finals for each league will be played on Saturday with games scheduled for 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon at the Riverview Park Activities Center.
Spring sports registration continues through Feb. 20 for baseball, girls’ softball and soccer for those aged 4-18. Boys and girls must be 4 years of age by May 1, 2021, in order to be eligible to play. For more information on spring sports registration please call our front office at 803-441-4311. Registration is available online at www.northaugusta.net. Program Coordinator Derek Boyd will be working with the 4- to 10-year-old baseball leagues, Program Coordinator Ryan Webb will be working with the 11-14 baseball leagues and the girls’ softball leagues and Program Coordinator J.R. Williams will be working with the soccer program. Anyone interested in coaching or sponsoring teams in our spring sports programs should contact Athletic Program Coordinator Jeff Williamson at 803-441-4306.
Travel sports events will make their return to Riverview Park the weekend of Feb. 27-28 as the CSRA Heat will host a volleyball tournament at the Activities Center. The Activities Center will host travel basketball tournaments every weekend in March and Riverview Park will also host Top Gun Baseball the weekend of March 6-7.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the City of North Augusta PRT department on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation or follow us on twitter @northaugustaprt.