FROM THE PARK BENCH: Riverview Park Activities Center classes

The calendar may have switched over to February but it’s still time to get after those New Year’s resolutions at the Riverview Park Activities Center. Yoga classes are being offered on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. with instructor Krissy Dopson Simon. Riverview Park Activities Center members get monthly passes and non-members pay $5 per class. Our yoga classes are designed as gentle classes and are a great way to increase your balance and flexibility. Check out all the health benefits of yoga online and then come experience it yourself.
Jazzercise classes are offered at the Riverview Park Activities Center Monday-Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. and Monday-Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Jazzercise is a 60-minute group fitness class combining cardio, strength and stretch moves for a total body workout. Jazzercise takes moves from hip-hop, yoga, pilates, jazz dance, kickboxing and resistance training and bundles them into one hour. All ages levels, and sizes are welcome. Jazzercise rates are $40/month. Our jazzercise instructor is Janet Muns and you may contact Janet at 706-722-2605 for additional information.
Senior Aerobics classes are offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Come join instructor Ruth Reynolds as she teaches seniors to maintain their cardiovascular health, strength and flexibility. The Senior Aerobics class averages around 20 participants per class so it’s also a great way to fellowship.
Don’t forget our cardio room, exercise room, racquetball courts and indoor walking track is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. During the cold months of winter it’s a good time to check out our indoor exercise facilities.
Reminder: Spring sports registration continues for baseball, girls’ softball and soccer through Feb. 20. Please don’t delay in getting your youngsters signed up for an exciting spring season outdoors in beautiful Riverview Park. Don’t hesitate to call us at 803-441-4311 with any questions about our youth athletic programs.
North Augusta High School Varsity and JV teams in baseball and softball have officially begun their preparations for the upcoming 2021 South Carolina High School League Season. North Augusta High School’s home field for both sports are currently located at Riverview Park.
Remember that you can keep up with all the happenings of the City of North Augusta PRT department on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/northaugusta.recreation or follow us on twitter @northaugustaprt.